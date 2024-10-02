Government’s new litigation policy to target costly PSU disputes
Summary
- The government’s new litigation policy takes aim at costly internal disputes between PSUs, a long-standing drain on public resources.
New Delhi: Caught in a cycle of costly legal battles, the Indian government plans to roll out a new national litigation policy aimed at curbing legal expenses, particularly in cases where the government is effectively suing itself, according to officials familiar with the matter. The policy, still under development, will focus on disputes between government entities, such as public sector undertakings (PSUs), which have long been a financial burden on the administration.