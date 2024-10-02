Government’s new litigation policy to target costly PSU disputes

The profitability of PSUs is often at stake in such disputes. For instance, in March 2024, state-run Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL) won a dispute against the union of India over freight charges worth a little over ₹1.5 crore. In the dispute, the Indian Railways - another state-run institution—billed IOCL for moving freight for 444km. However, after revisions in the way the Railways calculated distances, the distance to be covered narrowed to 334km. IOCL moved the court against the Railways, and sought a refund for the distance not covered—roughly 110 km—and won the case in the apex court.