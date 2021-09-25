OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Little boy who helped his father at tea stall addressing UNGA for 4th time: PM Modi
Honouring the strength of the Indian democracy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while speaking at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), said, “it is demonstrated by the fact that a little boy who at one time used to help his father at his tea stall is today addressing the UNGA for the fourth time."

Noting that he represents a country that is known as the mother of democracy, the Indian Prime Minister said, "We have a great tradition of democracy that goes back thousands of years."

India's diversity is the identity of the country's strong democracy, he added. "It is a country that has dozens of languages and hundreds of dialects, different lifestyles and cuisine. This is the best example of a vibrant democracy."

He also paid tribute to all those who have lost their lives in the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

The theme for this year's General Debate is 'Building Resilience through hope to recover from COVID-19, rebuild sustainably, respond to the needs of the planet, respect the rights of people, and revitalise the United Nations.' The high-level segment of the 76th UNGA began in New York on Tuesday. 

Meanwhile, the Indian PM reached Washington on Wednesday for a three-day visit to the country. This was his first visit beyond neighbourhood since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. He held bilateral meetings with US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris and also met his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison and Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga. 

(With inputs from agencies)

