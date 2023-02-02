Little cheer for financial services; insurance companies left high and dry
- The government’s move to tax the maturity proceeds from life insurance policies with aggregate premium of over ₹5 lakh has not sat down well with investors
Mumbai: For the financial services sector, the Union budget 2023 was a mixed bag. Investors in stocks of banking and non-banking financial firms heaved a sigh of relief as the budget did not throw any negative surprises. On the flipside, shares of insurance companies took a deep knock. Among the losers were HDFC Life Insurance Co. Ltd, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co. Ltd (IPRU) and SBI Life Insurance Co. Ltd whose stocks slumped by 8%-12% on Wednesday.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×