Little cheer for financial services; insurance companies left high and dry

While this would augur well for Q4FY23 earnings of insurers, the way ahead could be challenging. This is because another pressure for insurance stocks is feared to emerge from the government’s push towards the new tax regime. This scheme does not provide tax deductions for premium paid as is the case with the old tax regime. As such, insurance policy volumes are estimated to take a beating. All in all, insurance stocks are likely to be under pressure, at least in the near term.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}