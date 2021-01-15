Little recourse for people who are harmed by covid vaccines

Meanwhile, the two vaccine makers have sought indemnity from the government, which means if there is a serious side-effect, the government will be held liable to pay for it. While this could potentially make it easier to seek compensation, experts said the lack of clarity on the subject and whether there will be a ‘no-fault compensation’ need to be looked at. In a no-fault compensation, a panel set up to review an injury or death does not look at whether the drug or any other factor has caused the side-effect. It simply determines the compensation based on the person’s age, earnings, and severity of the injury, among other factors.