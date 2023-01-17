Live and work in UK for up to 2 years! India, Britain to launch new scheme in Feb 20232 min read . Updated: 17 Jan 2023, 06:22 AM IST
- The UK and India will be launching the “Young Professionals Scheme” on 28 February 2023
India and the UK government are scheduled to launch a new scheme that will open a wide range of opportunities for thousands of Indian nationals in the age group 18-30 years. The UK and India will be launching the “Young Professionals Scheme" on 28 February 2023 which will allow Indian nationals to live and work in the UK for up to two years.