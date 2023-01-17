India and the UK government are scheduled to launch a new scheme that will open a wide range of opportunities for thousands of Indian nationals in the age group 18-30 years. The UK and India will be launching the “Young Professionals Scheme" on 28 February 2023 which will allow Indian nationals to live and work in the UK for up to two years.

The programme will be reciprocal, also allowing UK professionals in the same position to participate in a professional exchange by living and working in India. The statement was issued after the 15th India-UK Foreign Office Consultations (FOC).

Notably, India overtook China as the largest source country for student visas issued by the UK in the 12 months ending June 2022, according to UK Home Office statistics.

According to a UK government statement, Britain Foreign Secretary Philip Barton said, "I am delighted to be here in New Delhi, at the start of 2023, to underline the UK's commitment to the 2030 Roadmap for deepening cooperation with India. Through our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, the UK and India are together playing a key role in tackling the biggest challenges facing the world today, including food and energy security, economic recovery post-Covid and preventing future pandemics."

He also said the UK and India are increasingly working together multilaterally, including with the World Health Organisation and the international community on potential malaria and ebola vaccines.

"I was pleased to hear from Foreign Secretary Kwatra about India's ambitious plans for its G20 Presidency. India is at the heart of the Indo-Pacific region, where half the world's people live and 50% of global economic growth is produced. The UK is committed to working closely with India in making its Presidency a success," he said.

India's External Affairs Ministry said that both countries share a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, with the adoption of Roadmap 2030 for Future Relations.

Both sides discussed issues like trade & economic cooperation, defence & security, science & technology, people-to-people relationship, health, and climate change, the statement said.

The statement said that both India and the UK aspire for an early conclusion of a balanced and comprehensive India-UK FTA that may intensify the economic engagement between the fifth and the sixth biggest global economies.

The two sides also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, including Afghanistan, Ukraine, the Indo-Pacific, Commonwealth, and the United Nations, it said.

The UK appreciated India's contribution to the UN Security Council in 2021-22 as a non-permanent member and reiterated its support for UNSC reforms. Britain also commended India's priorities as President of G20 this year as it looked forward to its participation. ​

Last year in November, the British High Commission to India said Indian nationals continued to be the top nationality to be granted 'worker' visas, accounting for 39% of the total.

Earlier, in October 2022, British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis said they were on track to get back to processing India-to-UK visa applications "within our standard of 15 days".