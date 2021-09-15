2 min read.Updated: 15 Sep 2021, 03:27 PM ISTLivemint
Union Ministers Anurag Thakur and Ashwini Vaishnaw are briefing the media today in New Delhi
₹26,538 crore is the total outlay of the auto PLI scheme. ₹120 crore to be allocated for drone PLI scheme, said Union Minister Anurag Thakur
The Union Cabinet is briefing the media on several Cabinet decisions taken earlier in the day. Among them, the revised production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for the automobile sector, which aims at promoting domestic manufacturing and create jobs has been approved. Along with that, the Cabinet also approved a package for the telecom sector, aimed at giving relief to companies such as Vodafone Idea that have to pay thousands of crores in unprovisioned past statutory dues.
