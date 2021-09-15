{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Union Cabinet is briefing the media on several Cabinet decisions taken earlier in the day. Among them, the revised production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for the automobile sector, which aims at promoting domestic manufacturing and create jobs has been approved. Along with that, the Cabinet also approved a package for the telecom sector, aimed at giving relief to companies such as Vodafone Idea that have to pay thousands of crores in unprovisioned past statutory dues.

Union Ministers Anurag Thakur and Ashwini Vaishnaw are briefing the media today in New Delhi.

Here are the LIVE updates:

-100% FDI in telecom via automatic route is approved by Cabinet: Telecom Minister.

-Non-telecom revenue won't be included in AGR definition prospectively: Telecom Minister {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-AGR definition is rationalised, non-telecom revenue won't be included in AGR definition: Telecom minister.

-9 big approvals have been taken in the telecom sector today, says Vaishnav.

-India's share in global auto sector is 2% and there is a need to increase it, says Thakur.

-Want to make auto sector globally competitive.

-Need to reduce auto component imports of 17 billion. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-2-wheelers & 3-wheelers have to make investments of ₹1,000 cr over five years. Component makers will have to make investments of ₹500 cr over five years under the PLI scheme.

-Govt has given incentives to the tune of ₹120 cr for drone industry. Drone industry will receive exceptional treatment

-Benefits under Advanced Chemical Cell PLI and FAME schemes to continue. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-Auto sector will generate employment for over 7 lakh people through this PLI scheme.

- ₹26,538 crore is the total outlay of the auto PLI scheme. ₹120 crore to be allocated for drone PLI scheme, said Union Minister Anurag Thakur.

-Cabinet has approved production-linked incentive scheme for auto, auto components and drones industries. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-Last year, the government had announced the scheme for the automobile and auto components sector with an outlay of ₹57,043 crore, earmarked for five years

