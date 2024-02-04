News
Live events come alive, with small towns as new patrons
Summary
- While the initial enthusiasm was attributed to revenge consumption, as people emerged after being confined to their homes by covid, footfalls have mostly sustained, industry experts say
Post-pandemic recovery continues for India’s live-events business that is curating everything from music festivals to multiple-city comedy tours for young audiences craving outdoor experiences.
