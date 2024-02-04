Live events come alive, with small towns as new patrons

While the initial enthusiasm for such events was attributed to revenge consumption, as people emerged after being confined to their homes by covid-19, footfalls have mostly sustained, industry experts said, with smaller cities joining the list of patrons for such events. English singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran will perform in Mumbai this March, while comedy tours featuring Kanan Gill and Sahil Shah, apart from live concerts and performances by Asha Bhosle, Arijit Singh, Sunidhi Chauhan, Yuvan Shankar Raja and Harris Jayaraj, are lined up across various Indian cities.

