Live events fail to take off as digital fatigue looms

NEW DELHI : The government may have permitted limited-capacity on-ground events more than four months ago, but the industry is still struggling to get back on its feet.

Event companies and organisers say physical events are only managing 10% of their usual count with weddings, plays, and small music and comedy gigs leading the way in the absence of large-scale concerts and corporate events that had moved online.

With the limit on congregations and people having taken to other virtual entertainment options, the events industry is anticipating only 30% of its business to return in the foreseeable future.

Organised events and activations is a ₹10,000 crore industry, according to an EY-EEMA (Event and Entertainment Management Association) report. But as per EEMA’s estimates, if the unorganised segment is included, the industry size could go up to Rs. 5 trillion.

“The live entertainment industry is still bleeding and the ceiling on capacity is a huge hindrance," said Siddhartha Chaturvedi, general secretary, EEMA adding that the limit varies from state to state and makes for a constantly dynamic situation. In Delhi, for instance, the government has only allowed 200 people to gather for social, cultural and religious gatherings in closed spaces.

At the same time, Chaturvedi said, organizers are now finding it tough to monetize virtual events as some sort of digital fatigue has set in, with people spending hours on their screens, either working or studying from home and then catching up on OTT (over-the-top) shows and movies.

Shreyas Srinivasan, CEO, Paytm Insider said the new year saw some spike in on-ground events, notching up 20% of the figures of the same period in 2020 and cities like Goa and Mumbai witnessing particular traction. The enthusiasm has come down substantially since.

“Virtual events are only growing 5-6% month-on-month now. That could have to do with the fact that many people have already sampled the content available online and that digital frustration is creeping in," Srinivasan said. Attendance at virtual events could range between 50-100 nowadays, though there can always be exceptional occasions like the Bacardi NH7 Weekender in December that saw nearly 65,000 peopleturn up.

To be sure, given the constraint on numbers during this period, companies have seen the advent of new trends, said Albert Almeida, chief operating officer, live entertainment at ticketing site BookMyShow.

“We are seeing a new hybrid model for entertainment experiences where there is an out-of-home live experience and the same content delivered at home through a live virtual stream or recorded capsule. The latter ensures quality content reaches a wider set of audiences as geography is not a constraint anymore," Almeida said

For live entertainment experiences, post lockdown, comedy shows have been the most popular choice for out-of-home entertainment forming close to 60% of the context mix, followed by theatricals and plays, he said. The biggest challenge right now is to make business sense of events with limitations on capacity, Almeida added, therefore the company is seeing a skew towards genres and types of events that cater to smaller capacities.

Industry experts like Srinivasan who see the business truly limping back only by October this year said sponsors are also holding back, in the hope of large-scale events in the future. “These are very tough times and everyone has realised that the experience and vibe of being an actual part of a live show is something else," Chaturvedi said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via