Live events fail to take off as digital fatigue looms

“Virtual events are only growing 5-6% month-on-month now. That could have to do with the fact that many people have already sampled the content available online and that digital frustration is creeping in," Srinivasan said. Attendance at virtual events could range between 50-100 nowadays, though there can always be exceptional occasions like the Bacardi NH7 Weekender in December that saw nearly 65,000 peopleturn up.