Live events organizers gear up for hectic festive season

Organizers of live experiences expect an eventful festive season with a lineup of music concerts, artiste tours, food and beverage festivals, theatre, comedy, and sports. Events, including NH7 Weekender and performances by Ronan Keating and Kerala Dust, are set to woo audiences through New Year’s. The live experiences sector was the hardest hit by the pandemic, with outdoor entertainment among the last to resume operations.

“Post last year’s boom, there is a steady growth in buying patterns across categories, which have performed better this year than last few years. We’ve also seen a growing demand from audiences in tier-II and tier-III cities after the pandemic. As we dive into the festive quarter, we’ve noticed a steady rise in the demand for live experiences, with sports being a consistent favourite," said Varun Khare, business head of Paytm Insider. Compared with the pre-covid period of 2019 and January 2020, the platform’s ticket sales have risen by 84%, and new users have increased by almost 90%, Khare said.

Other than sports, the platform is gearing up for Navratri and other festivities, and its event listings have more than doubled compared with last year, with several events in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Surat, and other cities mostly in the west region lined up.

Beyond Navratri, music festivals such as NH7 Weekender, Casa Bacardi, Independence Rock, Echoes Of Earth and Bollywood Music Project are scheduled with artistes such as Zaeden, Anuv Jain, Sonu Nigam, Arijit Singh, and Ilaiyaraja slated to perform alongside international names such as Ronan Keating, 50 Cent, Kerala Dust, and UB40. Meanwhile, BookMyShow is hosting the beauty and lifestyle festival Nykaaland, along with Westlife’s Wild Dreams Tour and the second edition of Lollapalooza India music festival.

Siddhartha Chaturvedi, founder and chief executive of Event Crafter and an Event and Entertainment Management Association member, said the recovery phase for live experiences is expected to gather steam this year. “There is a shift in mindsets where people are seeking live experiences far more than before, and fear (of covid) is a thing of the past," Chaturvedi said.

While government events such as G20 have helped build momentum, weddings, too, are back in a big way, including an influx of NRIs travelling back to the country for ceremonies that were put on hold due to covid, Chaturvedi added.

Hariprasad Shetty, co-founder and CEO of The Blend Community, a startup that brings together brands, consumers and creators to create content and experiences around food, fashion and fiction, said sponsors are showing a strong commitment to established properties with proven audience engagement, brand visibility, and a sense of reliability. “Sponsors seem to be hesitant to embrace new properties or events," Shetty said.

According to industry experts, there are a few other challenges when it comes to the shortage of available dates given the packed season ahead, including unpredictable weather conditions and increased demand for experienced event personnel, which are all important in ensuring events run smoothly.