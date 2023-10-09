Live events organizers gear up for hectic festive season
Organizers of live experiences expect an eventful festive season with a lineup of music concerts, artiste tours, food and beverage festivals, theatre, comedy, and sports. Events, including NH7 Weekender and performances by Ronan Keating and Kerala Dust, are set to woo audiences through New Year’s. The live experiences sector was the hardest hit by the pandemic, with outdoor entertainment among the last to resume operations.