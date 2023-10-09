Live events organizers gear up for hectic festive season

“Post last year’s boom, there is a steady growth in buying patterns across categories, which have performed better this year than last few years. We’ve also seen a growing demand from audiences in tier-II and tier-III cities after the pandemic. As we dive into the festive quarter, we’ve noticed a steady rise in the demand for live experiences, with sports being a consistent favourite," said Varun Khare, business head of Paytm Insider. Compared with the pre-covid period of 2019 and January 2020, the platform’s ticket sales have risen by 84%, and new users have increased by almost 90%, Khare said.

