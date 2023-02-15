Live events see recovery post covid

Live events see recovery post covid1 min read . 11:17 PM IST
- The live events industry was one of the hardest hit by the covid-19 pandemic.
India’s live events sector that has been seeing multiple ticketed events being organized in the entertainment space, is gradually bouncing back to pre-covid levels.
India’s live events sector that has been seeing multiple ticketed events being organized in the entertainment space, is gradually bouncing back to pre-covid levels.
Industry experts say while corporate events have not resumed with the same vigour, weddings and government events and launches, besides ticketed events, are seeing full recovery.
Industry experts say while corporate events have not resumed with the same vigour, weddings and government events and launches, besides ticketed events, are seeing full recovery.
Large-scale events with capacities of 20,000 plus are seeing better traction though it has remained difficult to organize smaller, boutique events with lesser known artistes. In the coming months, singer Arijit Singh, podcast host Jay Shetty, Darshan Raval and Ritviz are slated to tour and perform across the country.
Large-scale events with capacities of 20,000 plus are seeing better traction though it has remained difficult to organize smaller, boutique events with lesser known artistes. In the coming months, singer Arijit Singh, podcast host Jay Shetty, Darshan Raval and Ritviz are slated to tour and perform across the country.
The live events industry was one of the hardest hit by the covid-19 pandemic. According to an older Mint report, organized events and activations is a ₹10,000 crore industry in India but if the unorganized segment is included, the industry size could be ₹5 trillion.
The live events industry was one of the hardest hit by the covid-19 pandemic. According to an older Mint report, organized events and activations is a ₹10,000 crore industry in India but if the unorganized segment is included, the industry size could be ₹5 trillion.