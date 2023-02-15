Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Live events see recovery post covid

Live events see recovery post covid

1 min read . 11:17 PM IST Lata Jha

Jarring note: Pakistani band Strings performs at CP’s central park in the Capital. High entertainment tax plays spoilsport with live events. (Photo: Harikrishna Katragadda/ Mint)

  • The live events industry was one of the hardest hit by the covid-19 pandemic.

India’s live events sector that has been seeing multiple ticketed events being organized in the entertainment space, is gradually bouncing back to pre-covid levels.

Industry experts say while corporate events have not resumed with the same vigour, weddings and government events and launches, besides ticketed events, are seeing full recovery.

Large-scale events with capacities of 20,000 plus are seeing better traction though it has remained difficult to organize smaller, boutique events with lesser known artistes. In the coming months, singer Arijit Singh, podcast host Jay Shetty, Darshan Raval and Ritviz are slated to tour and perform across the country.

The live events industry was one of the hardest hit by the covid-19 pandemic. According to an older Mint report, organized events and activations is a 10,000 crore industry in India but if the unorganized segment is included, the industry size could be 5 trillion.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Lata Jha

Lata Jha covers media and entertainment for Mint. She focuses on the film, television, video and audio streaming businesses. She is a graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism. She can be found at the movies, when not writing about them.
