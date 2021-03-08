OPEN APP
PM Modi speaks at committee meeting to mark 75 years of Independence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressing the first committee meeting to mark 75 years of Independence.

Last week, the Centre constituted a 259-member high-level National Committee headed by the Prime Minster to commemorate 75 years of India’s Independence, which falls on 15 August, 2022. The celebrations will take place in a befitting manner at national and international level in the form of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav," it had said.

The members of the panel include former president Pratibha Patil, Chief Justice of India SA Bobde, NSA Ajit Doval, 28 chief ministers, artistes like Lata Mangeshkar, Nobel laureate Amartya Sen, senior BJP leader LK Advani, almost all Union ministers and several governors.

Opposition leaders like Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, NCP leader Sharad Pawar, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and former Uttar Pradesh chief ministers Mulayam Singh Yadav and Mayawati are also part of the committee.

Here are the main highights on PM Modi's meeting:

-During the meeting, PM lists 5 pillars for celebrating India's 75 years of independence: Freedom struggle, Achievements@75, Actions@75, Resolve@75, Ideas@75.

-It's opportunity to showcase to world our achievements since 1947, PM tells panel on celebrations for India's 75 years of independence/

-Celebrations for India's 75 years of independence should reflect spirit of freedom movement: PM Narendra Modi

-In our freedom struggle, achievements, actions the ideas of every Indian must reflect, said PM Modi.

-"It is an opportunity to showcase to the world our achievements since 1947. We need to tell people about the sacrifice of freedom movement heroes," he says in the virtual meeting.

-Today India is doing everything, which was unimaginable at one point, says PM Modi.




