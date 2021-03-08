Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >PM Modi speaks at committee meeting to mark 75 years of Independence

PM Modi speaks at committee meeting to mark 75 years of Independence

PM Modi
1 min read . 03:41 PM IST Staff Writer

Centre constituted a 259-member high-level National Committee headed by the Prime Minster to commemorate 75 years of India’s Independence, which falls on 15 August, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressing the first committee meeting to mark 75 years of Independence.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressing the first committee meeting to mark 75 years of Independence.

Last week, the Centre constituted a 259-member high-level National Committee headed by the Prime Minster to commemorate 75 years of India’s Independence, which falls on 15 August, 2022. The celebrations will take place in a befitting manner at national and international level in the form of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav," it had said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Have highest respect for womanhood: CJI Bobde on 'will you marry her' remark

2 min read . 03:19 PM IST

Govt working on formulating standards for AYUSH products to increase exports

1 min read . 03:11 PM IST

Thailand to cut quarantine for vaccinated foreigners to 7 days from next month

1 min read . 03:08 PM IST

IATO elects Rajiv Mehra as president

1 min read . 02:55 PM IST

Last week, the Centre constituted a 259-member high-level National Committee headed by the Prime Minster to commemorate 75 years of India’s Independence, which falls on 15 August, 2022. The celebrations will take place in a befitting manner at national and international level in the form of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav," it had said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Have highest respect for womanhood: CJI Bobde on 'will you marry her' remark

2 min read . 03:19 PM IST

Govt working on formulating standards for AYUSH products to increase exports

1 min read . 03:11 PM IST

Thailand to cut quarantine for vaccinated foreigners to 7 days from next month

1 min read . 03:08 PM IST

IATO elects Rajiv Mehra as president

1 min read . 02:55 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The members of the panel include former president Pratibha Patil, Chief Justice of India SA Bobde, NSA Ajit Doval, 28 chief ministers, artistes like Lata Mangeshkar, Nobel laureate Amartya Sen, senior BJP leader LK Advani, almost all Union ministers and several governors.

Opposition leaders like Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, NCP leader Sharad Pawar, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and former Uttar Pradesh chief ministers Mulayam Singh Yadav and Mayawati are also part of the committee.

Here are the main highights on PM Modi's meeting:

-During the meeting, PM lists 5 pillars for celebrating India's 75 years of independence: Freedom struggle, Achievements@75, Actions@75, Resolve@75, Ideas@75.

-It's opportunity to showcase to world our achievements since 1947, PM tells panel on celebrations for India's 75 years of independence/

-Celebrations for India's 75 years of independence should reflect spirit of freedom movement: PM Narendra Modi

TRENDING STORIES See All

-In our freedom struggle, achievements, actions the ideas of every Indian must reflect, said PM Modi.

-"It is an opportunity to showcase to the world our achievements since 1947. We need to tell people about the sacrifice of freedom movement heroes," he says in the virtual meeting.

-Today India is doing everything, which was unimaginable at one point, says PM Modi.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.