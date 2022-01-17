Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the World Economic Forum’s Davos Agenda via video conferencing. He started the speech by saying India is moving forward with great strength and vigour. “We have recently completed the enormous task of administering 160 crore vaccine doses," he said.

PM Modi said India is saving lives by giving medicines and vaccines to other countries in the time of pandemic. He also said that India is celebrating its 75th year of Independence and also the administration of 156 crore vaccine doses in the country. "India has gifted the world a bouquet of hope," he added.

Catch all the latest updates here

PM Modi at Davos: India is moving forward with great strength and vigour. We have recently completed the enormous task of administering 160 crore vaccine doses

PM Modi: In this period of corona, India showcased its strength by providing free food to more than 80 crore of our citizens. I am sure in the times to come India will fulfil the hopes and aspirations of the world.

The virtual event will be held from 17 to 21 January, 2022.

Besides PM Modi, the high-profile economic event will also be addressed by Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and EU Commission's chief Ursua von der Leyen.

The event will also witness participation of top industry leaders, international organizations and civil society, who will deliberate on critical challenges being faced by the world today and discuss how to address them.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.