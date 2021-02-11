OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Agreement reached with China for disengagement along Pangong Lake: Rajnath Singh
New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaks in the Rajya Sabha during ongoing Budget Session. (PTI)
New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaks in the Rajya Sabha during ongoing Budget Session. (PTI)

Agreement reached with China for disengagement along Pangong Lake: Rajnath Singh

1 min read . Updated: 11 Feb 2021, 11:00 AM IST Staff Writer

Rajnath Singh was making a statement in Rajya Sabha regarding the 'present situation in Eastern Ladakh'

Amid the ongoing standoff with China at the Ladakh border area, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh made a statement in Rajya Sabha regarding the 'present situation in Eastern Ladakh' .

This comes after the Chinese and Indian border troops on the southern and northern shores of Pangong Lake began disengagement on Wednesday as per the consensus reached during the ninth round of military commander-level talks, according to China's Ministry of National Defence.

Rajnath Singh in Rajya Sabha: Highlights

• Patrolling in Finger area of Pangong suspended till further decision is taken by military commanders based on diplomatic talks. Some outstanding issues remain: Rajnath Singh.

• A mutually acceptable disengagement (between India and China) process has been worked out: Rajnath Singh.

• Many fraction areas are built near LAC in Eastern Ladakh. China has collected heavy force & arms and ammunition near LAC & in the nearby area on their side. Our forces have also adequate & effectively done counter deployment: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

• Our sustained talks with China have led to agreement on disengagement on the north and south banks of Pangong Lake. After this agreement, India-China will remove forward deployments in a phased, coordinated manner: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Rajya Sabha.

• Our security forces have proved that they are ready to face any challenge to protect the sovereignty of the country: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Rajya Sabha.

• Indian armed forces dealt with situation in eastern Ladakh effectively and maintained their edge: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

• India always conveyed to China that border issues can be resolved through talks: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

• We are committed to maintaining a peaceful situation at the Line of Control. India has always emphasised on maintaining bilateral ties: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh makes a statement on ‘present situation in Eastern Ladakh’ in Rajya Sabha.




