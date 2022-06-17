17 Jun 2022, 03:27 PM IST
Protesters set empty bogey on fire in UP's Ballia
Raising slogans 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and 'Agnipath Vapas Lo', youths protesting against the Centre's new scheme set a bogey of an empty train on fire and vandalised some other trains in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia, prompting the police to lathicharge them.
17 Jun 2022, 03:02 PM IST
Nine trains cancelled in West Bengal
Nine trains were cancelled and nine trains were short-terminated due to the ongoing protests at various stations in the railway zone.
17 Jun 2022, 03:00 PM IST
Telangana: 1 person dead, 15 injured in Secunderabad
One person has died and over 15 have been injured in Telangana's Secunderabad during violent protests against the Agnipath scheme.
17 Jun 2022, 02:53 PM IST
Bihar police detain 125 people
According to Bihar police, 25 FIRs have been registered in cases related to violence during the protests and 125 people have been detained.
“Some anti-social elements have also entered the protests leading to violence. I appeal to all not to take the law into their hands. 24 FIRs were registered, and over 125 people detained till now," said Sanjay Singh, ADG, law & order, Bihar.
17 Jun 2022, 02:37 PM IST
Secunderabad: Agnipath protestors set fire to 4-5 train engines and 2-3 coaches
Agnipath protestors set fire to 4-5 train engines and 2-3 coaches. “We'll analyse the extent of the damage. Info of one person being injured. Train services temporarily halted for safety of passengers," said an official
17 Jun 2022, 02:36 PM IST
Ashwini Vaishnaw on Agnipath Protests
“I appeal to the youth to not indulge in violent protests and not damage the property of the Railways," he said.
17 Jun 2022, 02:36 PM IST
Protests erupt in UP against 'Agnipath', stones pelted at buses in Agra, Aligarh
Protests over the Agnipath scheme erupted in at least six districts of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, with slogan-shouting young men blocking roads and pelting stones.
According to a bulletin issued by the North Eastern Railway, due to the sit-in demonstration against the scheme, operation of 21 trains on Gorakhpur-Chhapra, Chhapra-Ballia, Siwan-Thawe, Chhapra-Masrakh-Thawe, Varanasi-Ghazipur- and Varanasi-Prayagraj rail sections of Varanasi division was affected.
17 Jun 2022, 02:36 PM IST
Agnipath protestors set 20 bogies of 2 trains on fire in Bihar
Protests against the Center’s 'Agnipath' recruitment scheme intensified in Bihar on Friday as angry aspirants set fire to at least 20 bogies of the New Delhi-Bhagalpur Vikramshila Express and New Delhi-Darbhanga Bihar Sampark Kranti Express at Lakhisarai and Samastipur stations and blocked highways in the state.
17 Jun 2022, 02:36 PM IST
Railways says 200 train affected so far, 35 cancelled
Over 200 trains have been affected so far due to the protests against the Agnipath scheme for recruitment in the armed forces, the Railways said Friday.
Around 35 trains have been cancelled while 13 short-terminated since the protests erupted on Wednesday, the national carrier said.