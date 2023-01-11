Coldwave in India live updates: Cold wave prevails in large parts of UP, no respite in next 24 hours
- Coldwave in India live updates: Several parts of north India reeled under cold and dense fog affected flight and railway movement
Coldwave in India live updates: Cold wave conditions abated in Delhi on Tuesday due to a fresh western disturbance affecting northwest India, even as a dense layer of fog lowered visibility to just 50 metres, affecting road and rail movement. Catch live updates here
Punjab | Cold wave continues in Bathinda. Visibility reduced due to dense fog.
India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said foggy conditions will continue in Chandigarh for the next few days.
Due to the dry weather, Punjab is witnessing foggy conditions, while severe cold day conditions are prevailing in many areas of Punjab and Haryana.
Delhi continues to reel under worsening air pollution as AQI plunged into the 'severe' category with an overall AQI of 418 on Tuesday.
According to VK Soni, Scientist of the Indian Metrological Department (IMD), from Tuesday evening, following the temporary ban on plying of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers by the Delhi government, the air quality is expected to improve.
Large parts of north India reeled under numbing cold on Tuesday with the mercury remaining below freezing point at most places in Jammu and Kashmir, while dense fog in the early hours of the morning hit road and rail traffic movement.
Delhi saw around 50 hours of dense fog in January so far, the maximum in the month since 2019, a senior India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said on Tuesday.
Senior IMD scientist R K Jenamani also said the cold wave spell in Delhi in January this year was the longest in a decade.
"Delhi recorded a minimum temperature equal to or less than 4 degrees Celsius on 7 days (January 3 to January 9) in 2013, with the lowest minimum temperature of 1.9 degrees Celsius on January 6," he said.
