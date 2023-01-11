Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Coldwave in India live updates: Cold wave prevails in large parts of UP, no respite in next 24 hours

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 05:57 AM ISTLivemint
According to the weather office, 'very dense fog' is when visibility is between 0 and 50 metres, between 51 and 200 metres is 'dense', between 201 and 500 metres 'moderate', and between 501 and 1,000 metres 'shallow

  • Coldwave in India live updates: Several parts of north India reeled under cold and dense fog affected flight and railway movement

Coldwave in India live updates: Cold wave conditions abated in Delhi on Tuesday due to a fresh western disturbance affecting northwest India, even as a dense layer of fog lowered visibility to just 50 metres, affecting road and rail movement. Catch live updates here

11 Jan 2023, 05:57 AM IST Punjab | Cold wave continues in Bathinda. Visibility reduced due to dense fog

Punjab | Cold wave continues in Bathinda. Visibility reduced due to dense fog.

1
11 Jan 2023, 05:51 AM IST Foggy conditions to continue in Chandigarh for the next few days: IMD

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said foggy conditions will continue in Chandigarh for the next few days.

Due to the dry weather, Punjab is witnessing foggy conditions, while severe cold day conditions are prevailing in many areas of Punjab and Haryana.

11 Jan 2023, 05:51 AM IST AQI likely to improve from 'severe' category to 'very poor' category in next 3 days: IMD

Delhi continues to reel under worsening air pollution as AQI plunged into the 'severe' category with an overall AQI of 418 on Tuesday.

According to VK Soni, Scientist of the Indian Metrological Department (IMD), from Tuesday evening, following the temporary ban on plying of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers by the Delhi government, the air quality is expected to improve.

11 Jan 2023, 05:50 AM IST Cold wave conditions persist in north India,

Large parts of north India reeled under numbing cold on Tuesday with the mercury remaining below freezing point at most places in Jammu and Kashmir, while dense fog in the early hours of the morning hit road and rail traffic movement.

11 Jan 2023, 05:49 AM IST Delhi logs 50 hours of dense fog in January, highest since 2019: IMD

Delhi saw around 50 hours of dense fog in January so far, the maximum in the month since 2019, a senior India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said on Tuesday.

Senior IMD scientist R K Jenamani also said the cold wave spell in Delhi in January this year was the longest in a decade.

"Delhi recorded a minimum temperature equal to or less than 4 degrees Celsius on 7 days (January 3 to January 9) in 2013, with the lowest minimum temperature of 1.9 degrees Celsius on January 6," he said.

