Indian skies opened up for domestic passenger services on Monday after a gap of two months, with Delhi-Pune and Mumbai-Patna flights being among the first to take off. Both the flights were operated by IndiGo on Monday morning. While the Delhi-Pune flight departed at scheduled at 4.45 AM, the Mumbai-Patna flight departed at 6.45 AM.

All scheduled commercial passenger flights have been suspended since March 25 when the government imposed a nationwide lockdown to curb the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Mint's govt sources, there will be 1,095 departures on the day, nearly 60% of flights operating on Monday are full.

Here are all the latest updates about flights' resumption:

80 flights cancelled at Delhi airport, 9 flights cancelled at Bengaluru

Around 80 arrival and departure flights from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International airport have been cancelled due to various reasons, including state govts' restrictions and deferment of the opening of the airports. Bengaluru's Kempegowda International airport also saw 9 flights cancellations till 9am. Earlier flight schedule was made for all airports including West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Chennai.

View Full Image Passenger at private cab services, Meru's kiosk. (Pradeep Gaur)

View Full Image Delhi to Bhubaneswar (Odisha) flight, departed at scheduled 6:50 am, from IGI Airport, Terminal-3 today

Domestic flight ops to not resume in Tripura

Domestic air operations will not resume in Tripura from Monday as all flights operating to and from Agartala stand cancelled, according to Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport's officials.

Services were halted as all the flights are connected to Kolkata and the Kolkata airport is not available till May 27, in view of cyclone Amphan.

View Full Image Gujarat: Passengers from different parts of the country arrive at Ahmedabad airport as domestic flight operations resume today, amid COVID19 lockdown (ANI)

View Full Image Passengers of Vistara's Delhi-Bhubaneswar flight deboard at Biju Patnaik International Airport. The flight departed from Delhi's IGI Airport, Terminal-3 at 6:50 am today. (ANI)

No quarantine in Telangana

With domestic flights set to resume from Hyderabad Airport on Monday, Telangana government announced late Sunday that the travellers need not undergo a mandatory quarantine period of 14 days unless they are symptomatic.

Official sources said that there is no quarantine for domestic passengers arriving in Hyderabad If they have no Covid-19 symptoms. They will have to self-monitor their health for 14 days as per the guidelines of the central ministry of health and family welfare.

Passengers arrive at Mumbai airport

Passengers on Monday arrived at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport as domestic flight operation resumes in the country amid the nationwide lockdown.

The Maharashtra government has allowed 25 takeoffs and 25 landings every day from Mumbai.

Revised guidelines for domestic travel (air/train/inter-state bus travel)

1)All passengers shall be advised to download Arogya Setu app on their mobile devices.

2) Suitable announcement about COVID-19 including precautionary measures to be followed shall be made at airports/railway station/bus terminals and in flights/trains/bus.

3) During boarding and travel, all passengers shall use face covers/mask.

Delhi's first flight from IGI airport

The first flight from Delhi's IGI airport since resumption of domestic flight operations, lands at Pune. A passenger who has arrived in the city by the flight says,"I was nervous before the flight but all passengers were taking precautions. Very few people travelling right now".

Chennai incoming flights

The number of incoming passenger commercial flights to Chennai is restricted to 25 per day.

Maharashtra's flight details

Maharashtra government has allowed 25 takeoffs and 25 landings every day from Mumbai.

Air India Bengaluru-Hyderabad flight cancelled

Passengers of an Air India Bengaluru-Hyderabad flight say their flight has been cancelled, without prior notice from the airline. They say,"Only when our boarding passes were scanned at the airport entry we were told that boarding has been cancelled.We don't know what to do now."

Domestic flights resume today: Read state-wise protocols you should follow

Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal will not immediately restart domestic flights, civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Sunday. States such as Maharashtra have only allowed a few flights each day from Mumbai airport, India’s second busiest. Andhra Pradesh will start resume flights from 26 May, and West Bengal from 28 May.

