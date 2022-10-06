Thai mass shooting Live Updates: Gunman murders at least 30 in nursery attack

Thai mass shooting Live Updates: Gunman murders at least 30 in nursery attack1 min read . 02:45 PM IST
- Victims included both children and adults, police said in a statement, adding that the gunman was an ex-police officer and a manhunt was underway
As many as 30 people were killed on Thursday in a mass shooting at a children's day-care centre in a northeastern province of Thailand, a police spokesperson said. Victims included both children and adults, police said in a statement, adding that the gunman was an ex-police officer and he killed 30 people before taking his own life.
- Children as young as 2 among dead: The victims of a mass shooting at a daycare centre in Thailand included children as young as 2 years old, a local police official has said.
- Thai PM: Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said, sending condolences to the families of the victims. On his Facebook page, Prayuth ordered all agencies to urgently treat the wounded.
- Police colonel Jakkapat Vijitraithaya from Nong Bua Lam Phu province said the gunman went home and killed his wife and child after the mass shooting.
- Gunman kills self: As per Thai media reports, the gunman also used knives in the attack and then fled the building. The Daily News newspaper reported that after fleeing the scene of the attack the assailant returned to his home and killed himself along with his wife and child.
- Rate of gun ownership: The rate of gun ownership in Thailand is high compared with some other countries in the region but official figures do not include huge numbers of illegal weapons, many of which have been brought in across porous borders over the years from strife-torn neighbours.
- Other similar incidents: Mass shootings are rare but in 2020, a soldier angry over a property deal gone sour killed at least 29 people and wounded 57 in a rampage that spanned four locations.
