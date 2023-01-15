Large parts of north and northwest India recorded below-normal maximum and minimum temperatures on most days this month before a western disturbance brought relief, an IMD official said. Catch all the live updates
Cold northeasterly winds blowing towards plains, IMD predicts dip in Delhi-NCR temperature
Temperatures in Delhi-NCR are likely to dip from Sunday, the India Meteorological Department has predicted, as cold northeasterly winds from the snow-covered mountains have already started blowing towards the plains.
The western disturbance, which had brought reprieve from a cold spell in large swathes of north and northwest India, has begun to retreat, it said.
Cold wave grips the national capital
Cold wave grips the national capital, people sit around bonfires to get relief.
Visuals from Safdarjang area (top 2) and Nizamuddin area (bottom 2)
Delhi: Shelter homes opened for homeless people
Due to the increasing cold wave in the national capital, shelter homes opened for homeless people.
Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) provides facilities like TV, books, washrooms, mohalla clinics in a night shelter near Dandi Park, Yamuna Bazar