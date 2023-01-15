Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
e-paper

Cold wave in India live updates: Delhi-NCR likely to witness cold wave from Jan 16-18, IMD says

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 06:05 AM ISTLivemint
Commuters makes their way along a busy street during a foggy day in Amritsar

  • The cold wave is likely to return to Delhi-NCR next week with the minimum temperature expected to settle around 3 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said.

Large parts of north and northwest India recorded below-normal maximum and minimum temperatures on most days this month before a western disturbance brought relief, an IMD official said. Catch all the live updates

15 Jan 2023, 06:05 AM IST Cold northeasterly winds blowing towards plains, IMD predicts dip in Delhi-NCR temperature

Temperatures in Delhi-NCR are likely to dip from Sunday, the India Meteorological Department has predicted, as cold northeasterly winds from the snow-covered mountains have already started blowing towards the plains.

The western disturbance, which had brought reprieve from a cold spell in large swathes of north and northwest India, has begun to retreat, it said.

15 Jan 2023, 06:05 AM IST Cold wave grips the national capital

Cold wave grips the national capital, people sit around bonfires to get relief.

Visuals from Safdarjang area (top 2) and Nizamuddin area (bottom 2)

1
15 Jan 2023, 06:01 AM IST Delhi: Shelter homes opened for homeless people

Due to the increasing cold wave in the national capital, shelter homes opened for homeless people.

Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) provides facilities like TV, books, washrooms, mohalla clinics in a night shelter near Dandi Park, Yamuna Bazar

1

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP