Firefighting operations are underway at a mall in Nagpada area in Mumbai on Friday morning where a major fire broke out last night.

The fire, which has now been declared Level 5, broke out at around 9 pm on Thursday night.

Two fire personnel injured during the firefighting operation at a mall in Mumbai's Nagpada area, according to news agency ANI.

Mumbai fire brigade personnel are engaged in controlling the blaze at a mall 12 hours after fire broke out there, even as around 3500 people from an adjoining building were evacuated, civic sources said on Friday.

The BMC said around 3500 residents of the 55-floor Orchid Enclave tower adjoining the mall were shifted as a precautionary measure.

#WATCH: Firefighting operation underway at a mall in Nagpada area in Mumbai where a fire broke out last night.



It has been declared a level-5 fire. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/YDpgpRHXcm — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2020

24 fire engines along with 16 jumbo tanks are deployed and working to extinguish the fire. Rescue van and other vehicles are also present at the spot.

A total of about 250 officers and staff, including the Chief Fire Officer of the Mumbai fire brigade, Shashikant Kale, are making continuous efforts to extinguish the fire.

Around 300 people were rescued from the basement plus three-storey mall after the fire broke out, an official said.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar, MLA Amin Patel, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the Corporation Yashwant Jadhav, Additional Municipal Commissioner (West Suburbs) Suresh Kakani had visited late at night and got information about the actual situation.

A 55-storey building adjacent to the Mall was emptied and its residents have been shifted to nearby grounds for safety purposes.

According to fire brigade officials, the exact cause of the fire was not yet known.

According to locals, the mall mainly houses shops selling mobile phone accessories.

The fire was initially categorised as level 1 (minor) but it was upgraded to level-3 (major) at around 10.45pm when flames spread to other parts of the complex.

This was the second fire in the city on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, a fire had broken out in a garment factory at Kurla West. It was doused after more than two hours.

With inputs from agencies

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via