LIVE updates: FM Sitharaman says DICGC Bill cleared by Union Cabinet

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday is holding a press conference with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and I&B Minister Anurag Thakur and Minister of State L Murugan in New Delhi.
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday is holding a press conference with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and I&B Minister Anurag Thakur and Minister of State L Murugan in New Delhi.
The press briefing is being conducted after the union ministers met earlier in the day to take certain cabinet decisions, which are slated to be announced during the briefing.
The press briefing is being conducted after the union ministers met earlier in the day to take certain cabinet decisions, which are slated to be announced during the briefing.
Sitharaman's press conference comes a day after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) slashed India’s economic growth projection to 9.5% for FY22, down from 12.5% estimated earlier in April this year. IMF said it has revised its outlook due to the “lack of vaccine"
Sitharaman's press conference comes a day after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) slashed India’s economic growth projection to 9.5% for FY22, down from 12.5% estimated earlier in April this year. IMF said it has revised its outlook due to the “lack of vaccine"
Catch all LIVE updates here:
Catch all LIVE updates here:
-Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharmaan says that the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) has been cleared today.
-Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharmaan says that the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) has been cleared today.
-The Act insures all kinds of deposits upto ₹5 lakh in all types of banks.
-The Act insures all kinds of deposits upto ₹5 lakh in all types of banks.
-98.3% of all deposit accounts will get covered , in terms of value of the deposits over 50% coverage.
-98.3% of all deposit accounts will get covered , in terms of value of the deposits over 50% coverage.
-I&B Minister Anurag Thakur begins briefing media.
-I&B Minister Anurag Thakur begins briefing media.