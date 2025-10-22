Bengaluru shocker! Live-in couple found dead 10 days after renting house; cops suspect suicide over marital discord

A live-in couple from Odisha was discovered deceased at their rented house in Anekal, Bengaluru urban district, in what police are alleging was a case of suicide.

The incident, which took place in Kallabalu village in Anekal, came to light on Tuesday when the police had to break the door down. This action followed information from the property owner, who grew suspicious as the couple had not opened their door since Sunday, news agency PTI reported on Tuesday.

The deceased, identified as Seema Nayak (25) and Rakesh Nayak (23), were from Odisha and were employed as housekeeping staff at private firms in the nearby industrial area.

“The man seems to have hung himself first. The woman tried to cut the rope using a knife, but she also hung herself on realising that he was dead,” a police official said.

According to information provided by neighbours, the man was allegedly drunk and had been involved in an altercation with his partner on Sunday, the official said.

The police are now attempting to get in touch with the relatives of the deceased in Odisha. The couple had only rented the property a mere 10 days ago.

A case has been registered and further enquiries are ongoing, the police said.

Rajasthan: Couple found dead in Jaipur home In a separate incident, a couple has been found deceased inside their home in Jaipur’s Jamdoli area, with police suggesting the case may be a murder-suicide prompted by marital discord, an official said on Wednesday, reported news agency PTI.

The deceased have been named as Daudayal (51) and his wife Babita (46). Jamdoli Station House Officer (SHO) Prahlad Narayan stated that when officers arrived at the scene on Tuesday night, following a tip-off from the control room, the wife was found lying on the floor while her husband was discovered hanging from a ceiling fan.

Their son, who discovered the bodies after returning home from the Govind Dev temple, informed the police that his parents frequently argued and suspected one another’s fidelity.

"Preliminary evidence suggests that the husband strangled his wife to death before hanging himself," Narayan said.

The police team and forensic experts recovered samples from the premises to assist with the ongoing enquiry.