Allahabad HC questions stability of live-in relationship, says 'Can be considered normal only when...'2 min read 03 Sep 2023, 09:32 AM IST
Allahabad HC said that a live-in relationship cannot provide security, social acceptance, progress and stability like marriage. Women face social ostracisation after breakup.
The Allahabad High Court has stated that live-in relationships do not offer the same level of security, societal approval, advancement, and stability as traditional marriage does in this country. Particularly, women often encounter social exclusion in the event of a breakup in such relationships.