‘Live-in relationships are timepass, temporary and fragile’: Allahabad High Court rejects couple's protection plea
While rejecting the plea of an inter-faith live-in couple, the Allahabad High Court observed that live-in relationships are more of infatuation against the opposite sex which often result in timepass. The observation by the high court came as the couple expected threat from their families and was seeking police protection from the court.