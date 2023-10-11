Livemint is India's Fastest-Growing News Website in August 2023: Press Gazette
Livemint is India's fastest-growing news website with a 41% increase in page visits.
Livemint, the official website of Mint, the award-winning business and financial daily published by HT Media Group, has emerged as the fastest-growing news website in India. It recorded a 41% year-on-year increase in the number of page visits, according to Press Gazette's August 2023 ranking of the top 50 news websites in the world. The report also ranked Livemint as the third fastest-growing news site globally.