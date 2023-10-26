Livemint is now the fastest-growing news website in the world: Press Gazette

Livemint , the official website of Mint, the award-winning business and financial daily published by HT Media Group, has emerged as the fastest-growing news website in the world. It recorded a 49% year-on-year increase in the number of page visits, according to Press Gazette's September 2023 ranking of the top 50 global news websites.

Publisher of popular editions, including the weekend magazine Mint Lounge and the personal wealth brand Mint Money, Mint consistently invests in in-depth reporting, data analysis, and top-notch journalists and expert columnists to power readers' personal growth.

In July 2023, the publication unveiled #AskBetterQuestions, a fresh brand campaign centered around the idea of asking better questions to drive progress. This aligns with HT Media Group's mission to empower, engage, and entertain millions through trusted content every minute, every day. The digital campaign aims to empower readers with thought-provoking ideas and commits to maintaining high reporting standards that address the questions in the minds of the audience.

Mint started its journey with an exclusive collaboration with The Wall Street Journal and was also India's first newspaper to be published in the Berliner format. The editorial coverage and style of presentation is noted for its refreshing clarity and accessibility—facets that have redefined Indian journalism. One of the stars in its stable is the weekend magazine, Mint Lounge, which focuses on intelligent lifestyle, fashion, food, books, science, and culture; it has won critical acclaim over the years. Mint Money, a personal wealth brand, is known for its unique market insights, which empower personal wealth management and provide valuable financial knowledge about stocks, companies, and investments. Mint also organizes many reputable events all year round, catering to diverse interests and industries such as public policy, marketing, digital innovation, banking, HR, startups, and so on.

Founded as both a newspaper and a website, Mint's iOS and Android apps, along with its website, serve as the forefront of its immersive digital experiences. These include market dashboards, data pages, personalized notifications, daily and weekly videos, podcasts, and newsletters. These offerings have contributed to Mint's evolution as a top digital brand.

In 2020, Mint started a digital subscription program that saw us expand our content offerings to serve the needs of our subscribers. Apart from its distinct brand of journalism, Mint offers multiple digital subscription bundles, including The Wall Street Journal and The Economist.

Press Gazette uses Similarweb data for its US and global top 50 news site ranking stories to compare figures across publishers, who differ in how they measure their own audience data. You can read more about the methodology here.

