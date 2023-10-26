Livemint is now the fastest-growing news website in the world: Press Gazette
Livemint, the official website of Mint, the award-winning business and financial daily published by HT Media Group, has emerged as the fastest-growing news website in the world. It recorded a 49% year-on-year increase in the number of page visits, according to Press Gazette's September 2023 ranking of the top 50 global news websites.