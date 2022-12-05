Liverpool and Man Utd are united in contrasts

Both have a distinguished history. Both are defined by the colour red. Both are highly coveted sporting assets. But that’s where the similarity ends in the current fishing expeditions by the owners of Manchester United and Liverpool. Both marquee English football clubs are available, in part or whole, for the right price and the right investor. If Liverpool is a story of a footballing operation on the ascent, Manchester United is today a story of a club trying to find a new direction for way too long. If Liverpool is a story of popular owners trying to capitalize on reaching a peak of sorts, Manchester United is a sordid saga of unpopular owners implicitly admitting failure to check its stasis.