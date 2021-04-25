Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH) sent out yet another SOS late on Saturday night, stating that the lives of more than 100 patients were at risk as it was left with just about 45 minutes of oxygen supply.

Going into crisis mode, the hospital said it had resorted to manual ventilation and is in need of an urgent refill of liquid oxygen. This was the fourth SOS call it had made in a span of 24 hours.

SGRH has been getting oxygen supply through tankers for the past few days while it has been making efforts to set up its own oxygen plants amid what it called below-contracted delivery from its suppliers.

Past midnight, Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha wrote on Twitter that a vehicle carrying oxygen is en route to Ganga Ram Hospital.

"A cryogenic vehicle carrying reserve liquid oxygen is about to reach Ganga Ram Hospital, cater to the interim need until full supply comes. Yet another all-nighter for Team Kejriwal so that Delhi doesn't gasp for breath," wrote Chadha.

Two other medical facilities, Penatamed Hospital and Gandhi Hospital, also reported a severe oxygen shortage.

"I had sent 50 cylinders at a refilling centre, not even one cylinder has been refilled. We will face a shortage of oxygen at night. At least 50 patients are under oxygen support and some are with ventilator support at our hospital," said Deepak Sethi, the manager of Pentamed Hospital,

"We have tried a lot but there is a huge rush. We request Delhi Government and Central government to help us," he added.

At least two private hospitals in Delhi -- Saroj Super Speciality Hospital in Rohini and Batra Hospital in Tughlakabad Institutional Area -- asked the families of patients to shift them to other healthcare facilities in view of oxygen shortage on Saturday.

'Only got 309 MT oxygen'

The AAP government on Saturday told the Delhi High Court that the national capital received 309 MT of medical oxygen against the allocated 480 MT on Friday, terming it as the main cause behind the oxygen crisis in the city hospitals.

The ruling party, in a statement, said the crisis follows a continuous trend where daily oxygen delivered was way short of the quota assigned to Delhi.

The HC on Saturday asked the Centre and the Delhi government to coordinate on the issue of medical oxygen availability for hospitals treating Covid-19 patients, observing that citizens cannot be left to die.

The AAP said the court has "curtailed the attempt" by the Centre to wish away its responsibility from arranging oxygen tankers for Delhi.

The Delhi government also submitted that as on date, there is a vast shortage of cryogenic tankers across the country and the Centre is best placed to allocate adequate capacity to each state or if required import more tankers.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal sent an SOS to his counterparts in other states seeking their help in boosting medical oxygen supply in the national capital.

Cases in Delhi

The national capital on Saturday reported 24,103 new Covid-19 cases and 357 deaths, the highest single-day toll for the city since the outbreak of the disease. This is the third successive day the national capital has seen the highest daily fatalities due to coronavirus.

The city now has 93,080 active cases, which is also the highest.





