Several hospitals in Delhi continue to grapple with a shortage of oxygen, as coronavirus cases continue to spike every passing day
At least two hospitals in Delhi sent out desperate SOS calls to authorities on Sunday to replenish their dwindling oxygen stocks as smaller facilities continued to battle an acute shortage of the live-saving gas amid spiralling coronavirus cases.
Madhukar Rainbow Children's Hospital in Maviya Sunday sounded an alarm about their depleting stocks around afternoon, saying 50 people, including four newborns, were "at risk".
An official of the hospital said in the afternoon there are around 80 patients, including those suffering from Covid-19, at the hospital. It also has 15 newborns, he said.
"There are 50 people, including four newborns, on oxygen support. They are at risk," he said.
The hospital does not have a liquid oxygen storage tank and depends on oxygen cylinders from a private vendor.
"It has become a daily fire-fight in the absence of a continuous supply. We require around 125 oxygen cylinders a day," the official said.
The hospital also took to Twitter seeking help from authorities.
AAP MLA Raghav Chadha tweeted in reply: “We have arranged five D Type oxygen cylinders for Rainbow Children's Hospital, from our Rajghat Response Point. The Govt’s oxygen reserves are extremely limited due to reduced oxygen supply to Delhi, but we are doing everything possible to avert any untoward incident."