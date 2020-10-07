Lives vs Livelihoods: Will unlock 5 trigger a surge in covid-19 cases?

“As far as our district is concerned, interstate movement from Madhya Pradesh is expected to increase now that there are no restrictions on movement. Movement restrictions on goods and persons were eased by the government in earlier MHA guidelines. The fresh guidelines have also relaxed e-pass norms," Akash Tomar, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Etawah district, UP told Mint. “Even if there were no restriction on interstate movement on goods and persons in UP, police check posts were highly active and kept a strict vigil on vehicles entering the state. Free movement of people certainly may increase chances of more cases, especially during festivals," he said.