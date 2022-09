A days after former British politician Mary Elizabeth Truss (Liz Truss) became the leader of the governing Conservative Party in the United Kingdom, British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis on 6 September said that she would further strengthen the UK-India comprehensive strategic partnership.

Speaking to reports on the new UK PM, Alex Ellis said, "Liz Truss will further strengthen the UK-India comprehensive strategic partnership. She knows India well & has visited 3 times in the last 18 months. She re-kickstarted our trade negotiations which are now in full swing."

Earlier on 5 September, Truss defeated former Finance Secretary Rishi Sunak to become the 3rd woman Prime Minister of United Kingdom after Theresa May and Margaret Thatcher.

She won 81,326 votes of Tory members against former chancellor Rishi Sunak who secured 60,399 votes.

Following her win, she expressed her happiness on Twitter and promised to grow the UK economy, and unleash the United Kingdom’s potential.

Truss had expressed her desired to wrap up a trade deal with India by Diwali. During her visit to India in March 2022, she had urged India to pick UK over Russia when it came to defence and security.

Also, during the trip in Oct 2021, she also called India a ‘great friend, economic powerhouse and the world’s largest democracy’. She also thanked the government of India for approving the export of 3 million packets of paracetamol at the height of the pandemic in April 2022.