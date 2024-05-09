Chirag Paswan's helicopter narrowly avoids crash in Bihar's Ujiarpur

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) National President Chirag Paswan's helicopter narrowly avoided a crash near the helipad in Mohaddi Nagar of Ujiarpur Lok Sabha constituency. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On April 4, ahead of Lok Sabha Elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ally Chirag Paswan had gotten a major blow as 22 leaders of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) tendered their resignations. The aggrieved leaders said they resigned because they did not get tickets for the Lok Sabha polls.

Some of the notable names who resigned from Paswan's LJP are Renu Kushwaha, former MLA and national general secretary of LJP, Satish Kumar, state organization minister Ravindra Singh, Ajay Kushwaha, Sanjay Singh, and State General Secretary Rajesh Dangi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In Bihar, the BJP is contesting from 17 seats, Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) from 16 seats, and Jitan Ram Manjhi-led Hindustani Aawam Morcha (HAM) and Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) will contest one seat each.

Chirag Paswan's party is fielding candidates in five seats, including Hajipur. The other seats where Paswan's LJP is contesting in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections are Vaishali, Samastipur, Khagaria, and Jamui.

On May 7, during the third phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Chirag Paswan, chief of Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), an alliance partner of the NDA, cast his vote at a polling booth in Khagaria. He appealed to people to exercise their franchise to make the country developed and prosperous. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the NDA, comprising the BJP, JD (U), and LJP won 39 out of 40 seats. Whereas, the Mahagathbandhan, led by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress and RLSP managed to secure only one seat.

Bihar will see polling in seven phases. The first phase of polling will be held on April 19, the second phase on April 26, the third phase on May 7, the fourth phase on May 13, the fifth phase on May 20, the sixth phase on May 25, and the seventh phase on June 1.

