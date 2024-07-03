LK Advani admitted to Apollo Hospital days after being discharged from AIIMS Delhi

Veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani admitted to Apollo Hospital under the observation of Dr Vinit Suri at 9 pm. Doctors at Apollo Hospital said that the 96-year-old's condition was stable.

BJP leader LK Advani, who was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi, was discharged on 27 June afternoon.

According to hospital PTI report, Advani was admitted to the AIIMS at around 10.30 pm on June 26. He was undergoing treatment in the department of urology. Advani's ailment is not yet known.

"He was treated under Dr. Amlesh Seth and was under observation," hospital sources said.

He was recently conferred with Bharat Ratna by President Draupadi Murmu on March 30, 2024.

Born in Karachi (present-day Pakistan) on November 8, 1927, Advani joined the RSS as a Swayamsevak in 1942. He served as the BJP National President from 1986 to 1990, then from 1993 to 1998, and from 2004 to 2005. Advani had served as the President of the party for the longest period since its inception in 1980.

Capping a parliamentary career of nearly three decades, LK Advani was first the Home Minister and, later, the Deputy Prime Minister in the cabinet of Atal Bihari Vajpayee (1999-2004).

In the run-up to the 2009 elections, Advani being the Leader of the Opposition in a parliamentary democracy was assumingly considered the BJP's Prime Ministerial candidate for the general elections, ending on 16 May 2009, according to the official website of BJP.