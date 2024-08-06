LK Advani admitted to Delhi Apollo hospital’s neurology dept for ‘routine follow-up’

The 96-year-old was admitted to the Apollo hospital in Delhi under the care of neurologist Dr Vinit Suri. In July Advani had been admitted in the nerulogy depoartment of Apollo Hospitals. The BJP leader's ailment is unknown.

Updated6 Aug 2024, 04:32 PM IST
New Delhi: In this Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024 file photo, former deputy prime minister and veteran BJP leader LK Advani at his residence, in New Delhi.
New Delhi: In this Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024 file photo, former deputy prime minister and veteran BJP leader LK Advani at his residence, in New Delhi. Advani was admitted to the Apollo Hospital on Wednesday night, sources said. This comes days after the 96-year-old former deputy PM was discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after a night-long stay there(PTI)

Senior BJP leader and former Deputy Prime Minister L.K. Advani has been admitted to Apollo Hospital in Delhi, according to PTI report. The 96-year-old statesman, who was born in undivided India, is reported to be in stable condition.

"LK Advani is admitted under Dr. Vinit Suri at Apollo Hospital for routine follow-up check-up. He is fine and likely to be discharged soon", said Dr. Vinit Suri of Apollo Hospitals in Delhi. 

Advani's recent admission follows a similar hospitalization in early July, when he was observed at the same facility before being discharged. He was admitted under the care of Dr. Vinit Suri, a senior consultant in the neurology department.

In July, Advani was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at around 10.30 pm on June 26. He was undergoing treatment in the department of urology. Advani's ailment is not yet known.

BJP leader LK Advani, who was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi, was discharged on 27 June afternoon.

He was recently conferred with Bharat Ratna by President Draupadi Murmu on March 30, 2024.

Born in Karachi (present-day Pakistan) on November 8, 1927, Advani joined the RSS as a Swayamsevak in 1942. He served as the BJP National President from 1986 to 1990, then from 1993 to 1998, and from 2004 to 2005. Advani had served as the President of the party for the longest period since its inception in 1980.

Capping a parliamentary career of nearly three decades, LK Advani was first the Home Minister and, later, the Deputy Prime Minister in the cabinet of Atal Bihari Vajpayee (1999-2004).

In the run-up to the 2009 elections, Advani being the Leader of the Opposition in a parliamentary democracy was assumingly considered the BJP's Prime Ministerial candidate for the general elections, ending on 16 May 2009, according to the official website of BJP.

On 10 December 2007, the Parliamentary Board of BJP formally announced Advani as its prime ministerial candidate for the general elections due in 2009. But when Congress and its allies won the 2009 general elections, Advani paved the way for Sushma Swaraj to become the Leader of the Opposition in the 15th Lok Sabha.

 

First Published:6 Aug 2024, 04:32 PM IST
