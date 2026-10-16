LK Advani hospitalised in Delhi, undergoing treatment for chest infection; condition stable

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) veteran leader Lal Krishna Advani was admitted to Apollo Hospital late Friday evening after complaining of a chest infection, according to multiple media reports.

The 98-year-old leader is undergoing treatment and his condition is stable, the reports said. He was brought to the hospital at around 7.30 pm and admitted to the pulmonary department, where a team of doctors is monitoring his condition.

Advani is under observation as he receives treatment.

This is not the first time the veteran BJP leader has been hospitalised this year. He was admitted to Apollo Hospital in May due to age-related health issues and remained there for a few days before being discharged, according to media reports.

LK Advani’s political career Advani is one of the BJP’s most prominent leaders and played a key role in the party’s rise in national politics.

He served as BJP president for three terms — from 1986 to 1990, 1993 to 1998, and 2004 to 2005.

He was Union home minister from 1998 to 2004 and served as deputy prime minister from 2002 to 2004 in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Advani was awarded the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour, in 2024 in recognition of his contribution to public life.

LK Advani has withdrawn from active politics in recent years, though he continues to receive visits at his home from senior leaders.

PM Narendra Modi visited Advani at his Delhi residence on October 7, 2026, and sought his blessings as he marked marking 25 years since he first became the Prime Minister. PM Modi praised Advani's decades of public service and contribution to India's progress.