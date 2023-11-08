LK Advani, architech of BJP's soaring popularity, turns 96 today: All you need to know
Advani was instrumental in the BJP's rise from two parliamentary seats in 1984 to becoming the single largest party in the Lok Sabha in 1996. He was awarded the Outstanding Parliamentarian Award in 1999.
Lal Krishna Advani, the longest-serving president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has seen a parliamentary career of nearly three decades. He is credited for scripting the unstoppable rise of BJP—of which he was a founding member—as a major political party in the country.