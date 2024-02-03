'I sought reward only in...': LK Advani thankful for Bharat Ratna honour — How BJP and Opposition reacted
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Saturday that LK Advani will be conferred the Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian honour.
BJP stalwart LK Advani said on Saturday receiving Bharat Ratna is "not only an honour for me as a person but also for ideals and principles that I strove to serve." The BJP leader also expressed gratitude to President Murmu and Prime Minister Modi for bestowing him with Bharat Ratna.