LK Advani turns 98: Man who scripted BJP's rise — from education to career | 10 points

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) veteran Lal Krishna Advani (LK Advani) celebrated his 98 birthday on Saturday, November 8. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X to greet former deputy prime minister, hailing him as a "statesman with a towering vision".

"Greetings to Shri LK Advani Ji on his birthday. A statesman blessed with towering vision and intellect, Advani Ji's life has been dedicated to strengthening India's progress," PM Modi said in a post on X.

"He has always embodied the spirit of selfless duty and steadfast principles. His contributions have left an indelible mark on India's democratic and cultural landscape. May he be blessed with good health and a long life," PM Modi said.

Here are 5 key things to know about LK Advani: 1. LK Advani was born in Karachi, in present-day Pakistan, to parents Kishenchand and Gyanidevi Advani on November 8, 1927. He married Kamla Advani and has two children, Pratibha and Jayant.

2. He studied at St. Patrick's school, Karachi, between 1936-1942. He joined the RSS as a Swayamsevak in 1942 and joined Dayaram Gidumal National College, Hyderabad, during the Quit India movement. LK Advani also served as a teacher in Model High School, Karachi, in 1944.

3. Advani scripted the BJP's rise as a formidable force in national politics. He assisted Atal Bihari Vajpayee and held the position of Secretary of the Delhi State Jana Sangh. In 1970, LK Advani entered the Rajya Sabha. He was elected the president of Bharatiya Jana Sangh in 1972.

4. Along with his close friend Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Lal Krishna Advani founded the BJP in 1980 and contested his first Lok Sabha election in 1989 from the New Delhi seat

5. LK Advani served as the BJP chief for the longest period since its inception in 1980. He became the BJP's national president thrice -- 1986-1990; 1993-1998, and 2004-2005.

6. LK Advani had a parliamentary career of nearly three decades. He was, first, the home minister and, later, the Deputy Prime Minister in the cabinet of Atal Bihari Vajpayee (1999-2004). Between March 1977 and July 1979, Advani held the position of Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting.

7. Lal Krishna Advani was at the forefront of Ayodhya's Ram Temple movement and started a Rath Yatra in the 1990s to demand the construction of the temple at Ram Janmabhoomi

8. LK Advani was arrested in Bangalore during the Emergency period and taken to Bangalore Central Jail along with other BJS members.

9. Advani was awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, in 2024. President Droupadi Murmu had conferred Bharat Ratna upon LK Advani at a ceremony held at his residence in New Delhi on March 31, 2024. He was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian honour.