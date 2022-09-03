LLPs can quickly get PAN at the time of incorporation: Centre

LLPs can quickly get PAN at the time of incorporation: Centre1 min read . 01:29 PM IST
Entrepreneurs can apply for PAN while filing the simplified form for incorporating LLPs in form ‘FiLLiP’ notified by the ministry of corporate affairs.
New Delhi: Limited Liability Partnerships (LLPs) can now quickly get a permanent account number (PAN) allotted at the time of incorporation without making a separate application for it, according to an order issued by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT).
This is part of a drive by the government to offer a host of services needed for an enterprise to start doing business at the time of incorporating the legal entity rather than filing separate applications with different authorities for it. The move seeks to improve the ease of doing business.
As per this, entrepreneurs can apply for PAN while filing the simplified form for incorporating LLPs in form ‘FiLLiP’ notified by the ministry of corporate affairs. The Director General of Income Tax (Systems) has now laid down the procedure as well as the entities that can make use of this facility.
The CBDT order said that newly incorporated LLPs can make use of this option by filing form FiLLiP using digital signature of the applicant. After generation of LLIP identification number, the corporate affairs ministry will forward the data to the income tax authority for further processing the request.
PAN is essential for a host of transactions by individuals and businesses and for filing income tax returns. PAN is linked to the bank accounts as well as accounts with various other financial institutions and the tax department tracks transactions in the economy using PAN. PAN card is also a means of photo identification accepted by all government and non-government institutions in the country.
