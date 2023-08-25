LLPs get more time to file annual returns without additional fee1 min read 25 Aug 2023, 09:06 AM IST
The relief comes after some LLPs made a representation to the government about the difficulties they faced in filing three key documents
New Delhi: Limited liability partnerships (LLPs) can file key statutory documents, including annual returns, for past years with no additional fee or at a concessional fee, depending on how far back they date, the ministry of corporate affairs said in an order.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message