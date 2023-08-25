New Delhi: Limited liability partnerships (LLPs) can file key statutory documents, including annual returns, for past years with no additional fee or at a concessional fee, depending on how far back they date, the ministry of corporate affairs said in an order.

The relief comes after some LLPs made a representation to the government about the difficulties they faced in filing three key documents – annual returns, reporting changes of partners, and reporting changes to the LLP's charter.

Annual returns of FY22 onwards can be filed without an additional fee. For those of previous years, a concessional fee will apply. The additional fee is limited to twice the normal fee for small LLPs and four times the normal fee for others.

The ministry said the one-time relaxation in additional fees to LLPs that could not file these forms by due date has been offered as part of efforts to promote ease of doing business. The ministry clarified that disclosure of the LLP agreement and changes to it (in form three) and reporting of appointment of partners (in form four) would be automatically approved, except when there were changes in business activity.

Filing these two forms for the period starting 1 January 2021 won’t attract an additional fee. For the period before that, the ministry has specified the additional fee to be paid.

The window for filing these forms will remain open from 1 September to the end of November. LLPs making use of this opportunity won’t be liable for any action for their delayed filing, the ministry said.