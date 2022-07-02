LLPs get more time to file annual returns without extra fee

LLPs get more time to file annual returns without extra fee1 min read . 07:07 PM IST
Limited Liability Partnerships (LLPs) now have more time to file their annual returns for FY22 without additional fee, according to an official order.
There is no additional fee for LLPs to file annual returns in e-form 11 upto 15 July, the ministry of corporate affairs said in the order. The extension is important as the additional fee applies for each day during the period of delay. E-form 11 requires to furnish details of the business and of the designated and other partners. The form, once submitted, cannot be resubmitted and it is important to specify all information correctly.
The ministry had earlier this year rolled out a new statutory filing module for LLPs in its compliance portal, introducing a host of technological changes including using web forms instead of PDF forms. Currently, the ministry is in the process of rolling out a similar module for company filings.
The new system of filing forms and documents including financial statements and annual returns is designed to facilitate data analytics and machine learning as part of a technology driven compliance improvement strategy. It captures information from various filings made by a filer and flags any discrepancy for correction. The ministry also shares data with other regulators including the direct and indirect tax administrations. It is in the process of hiring private researchers to study various trends in compliance and the way companies manage their affairs for deriving inputs for policy making and effective governance.
