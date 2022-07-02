LLPs get more time to file annual returns without extra fee

The new system of filing forms and documents including financial statements and annual returns is designed to facilitate data analytics and machine learning as part of a technology driven compliance improvement strategy. It captures information from various filings made by a filer and flags any discrepancy for correction. The ministry also shares data with other regulators including the direct and indirect tax administrations. It is in the process of hiring private researchers to study various trends in compliance and the way companies manage their affairs for deriving inputs for policy making and effective governance.