NEW DELHI : The government has given limited liability partnerships (LLPs) more time to file a key statutory document—statement of account and solvency—without additional fees, showed an official order.

The ministry of corporate affairs said in an order that it has received a representation seeking extension of timeline for making this filing on account of the challenges faced by LLPs during the covid-19 pandemic.

“As part of the government's constant efforts to promote ease of living and compliances for micro, medium and small enterprises doing business through the vehicle of LLP, it has been decided to allow LLPs to file Form 8 (the statement of account and solvency) for the financial year 2020-2021 without paying additional fees up to 30 December 2021," said the order.

The ministry had earlier given extra time for both companies and LLPs to make various statutory filings. It had also authorized Registrars of Companies (RoCs) to give companies extra time beyond end of September for companies to hold their annual general meetings to finalize their FY21 accounts. Usually, companies have six months after the close of a financial year to hold their annual general meeting of shareholders.

Both direct and indirect tax authorities have given extra time to taxpayers for various compliance requirements in view of the pandemic situation. In certain cases, the authorities too were given extra time to complete certain statutory proceedings.

