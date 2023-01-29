LNG pipeline connectivity with Myanmar, Bangladesh on the cards

The Russia-Ukraine war and its impact on the energy market have accelerated India’s efforts to secure more and more sources of LNG and oil supplies. The efforts come in the backdrop of Russian company Gazprom’s former subsidiary, Gazprom Marketing and Trading Singapore (GMTS) defaulting on its long-term contract for the supply of LNG to GAIL since May last year. Attempts to secure more long-term contracts and new suppliers of LNG are being after spot purchases of LNG crossed the $40 per million British thermal units (mBtu) mark in September.