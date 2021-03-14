Loan against FDs is better than borrowing against other assets

“Consider a situation where the borrower is unable to repay the loan for some unforeseen problems. If the loan involves a home that is mortgaged with the bank, the borrower can lose it. The same holds for other assets," said Arnav Pandya, founder of Moneyeduschool, an Ahmedabad-based financial literacy initiative.

