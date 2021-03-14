Subscribe
Home >News >India >Loan against FDs is better than borrowing against other assets

Loan against FDs is better than borrowing against other assets

Photo: Shutterstock
4 min read . 11:14 PM IST Tinesh Bhasin

  • If  there’s  no  other  choice  but  to  borrow,  evaluate  the  best  option based  on  interest  rate,  tenure  and  mortgaged  asset
  • The borrower must repay the loan before the maturity of the FD—the loan can’t exceed the tenure of the FD

If you are looking at raising money against your assets or investments, a loan against a fixed deposit (FD) will be a better option than borrowing against other assets.

“Consider a situation where the borrower is unable to repay the loan for some unforeseen problems. If the loan involves a home that is mortgaged with the bank, the borrower can lose it. The same holds for other assets," said Arnav Pandya, founder of Moneyeduschool, an Ahmedabad-based financial literacy initiative.

