Loan against FDs is better than borrowing against other assets

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
If there’s no other choice but to borrow, evaluate the best option based on interest rate, tenure and mortgaged asset
The borrower must repay the loan before the maturity of the FD—the loan can’t exceed the tenure of the FD
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
If you are looking at raising money against your assets or investments, a loan against a fixed deposit (FD) will be a better option than borrowing against other assets.
“Consider a situation where the borrower is unable to repay the loan for some unforeseen problems. If the loan involves a home that is mortgaged with the bank, the borrower can lose it. The same holds for other assets," said Arnav Pandya, founder of Moneyeduschool, an Ahmedabad-based financial literacy initiative.